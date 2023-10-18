Ex-Dividend Reminder: Caterpillar, APA and Crestwood Equity Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/20/23, Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT), APA Corp (Symbol: APA), and Crestwood Equity Partners LP (Symbol: CEQP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Caterpillar Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.30 on 11/20/23, APA Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 11/22/23, and Crestwood Equity Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.655 on 10/31/23. As a percentage of CAT's recent stock price of $264.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%, so look for shares of Caterpillar Inc. to trade 0.49% lower — all else being equal — when CAT shares open for trading on 10/20/23. Similarly, investors should look for APA to open 0.59% lower in price and for CEQP to open 2.24% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CAT, APA, and CEQP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT):



APA Corp (Symbol: APA):



Crestwood Equity Partners LP (Symbol: CEQP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.97% for Caterpillar Inc., 2.36% for APA Corp, and 8.97% for Crestwood Equity Partners LP.

In Wednesday trading, Caterpillar Inc. shares are currently off about 3%, APA Corp shares are up about 0.1%, and Crestwood Equity Partners LP shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

