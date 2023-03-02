Ex-Dividend Reminder: Carter's, La-Z-Boy and Yum China Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/6/23, Carter's Inc (Symbol: CRI), La-Z-Boy Inc. (Symbol: LZB), and Yum China Holdings Inc (Symbol: YUMC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Carter's Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 3/17/23, La-Z-Boy Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1815 on 3/15/23, and Yum China Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 3/28/23. As a percentage of CRI's recent stock price of $74.74, this dividend works out to approximately 1.00%, so look for shares of Carter's Inc to trade 1.00% lower — all else being equal — when CRI shares open for trading on 3/6/23. Similarly, investors should look for LZB to open 0.57% lower in price and for YUMC to open 0.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CRI, LZB, and YUMC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Carter's Inc (Symbol: CRI):



La-Z-Boy Inc. (Symbol: LZB):



Yum China Holdings Inc (Symbol: YUMC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.01% for Carter's Inc, 2.28% for La-Z-Boy Inc., and 0.86% for Yum China Holdings Inc.

In Thursday trading, Carter's Inc shares are currently off about 0.8%, La-Z-Boy Inc. shares are down about 0.8%, and Yum China Holdings Inc shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

