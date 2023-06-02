News & Insights

Markets
CRERF

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Carrefour, PVH and Edgewell Personal Care

June 02, 2023 — 10:43 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/6/23, Carrefour SA (Symbol: CRERF), PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH), and Edgewell Personal Care Co (Symbol: EPC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Carrefour SA will pay its annual dividend of $0.56 on 6/8/23, PVH Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0375 on 6/28/23, and Edgewell Personal Care Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 7/6/23. As a percentage of CRERF's recent stock price of $18.92, this dividend works out to approximately 2.96%, so look for shares of Carrefour SA to trade 2.96% lower — all else being equal — when CRERF shares open for trading on 6/6/23. Similarly, investors should look for PVH to open 0.05% lower in price and for EPC to open 0.37% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CRERF, PVH, and EPC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Carrefour SA (Symbol: CRERF):

CRERF+Dividend+History+Chart

PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH):

PVH+Dividend+History+Chart

Edgewell Personal Care Co (Symbol: EPC):

EPC+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.96% for Carrefour SA, 0.19% for PVH Corp, and 1.48% for Edgewell Personal Care Co.

In Friday trading, Carrefour SA shares are currently off about 5.5%, PVH Corp shares are up about 2.5%, and Edgewell Personal Care Co shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

