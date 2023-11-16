Ex-Dividend Reminder: Carlyle Group, Primerica and Piper Sandler Companies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/20/23, Carlyle Group Inc (Symbol: CG), Primerica Inc (Symbol: PRI), and Piper Sandler Companies (Symbol: PIPR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Carlyle Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 11/29/23, Primerica Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 12/12/23, and Piper Sandler Companies will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 12/8/23. As a percentage of CG's recent stock price of $31.91, this dividend works out to approximately 1.10%, so look for shares of Carlyle Group Inc to trade 1.10% lower — all else being equal — when CG shares open for trading on 11/20/23. Similarly, investors should look for PRI to open 0.32% lower in price and for PIPR to open 0.39% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CG, PRI, and PIPR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Carlyle Group Inc (Symbol: CG):



Primerica Inc (Symbol: PRI):



Piper Sandler Companies (Symbol: PIPR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.39% for Carlyle Group Inc, 1.27% for Primerica Inc, and 1.56% for Piper Sandler Companies.

In Thursday trading, Carlyle Group Inc shares are currently up about 0.3%, Primerica Inc shares are down about 0.4%, and Piper Sandler Companies shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

