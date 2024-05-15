Ex-Dividend Reminder: Carlisle Companies, Tronox Holdings and Bunge Global

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/17/24, Carlisle Companies Inc. (Symbol: CSL), Tronox Holdings PLC (Symbol: TROX), and Bunge Global SA (Symbol: BG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Carlisle Companies Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.85 on 6/3/24, Tronox Holdings PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 6/21/24, and Bunge Global SA will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.68 on 6/3/24. As a percentage of CSL's recent stock price of $418.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%, so look for shares of Carlisle Companies Inc. to trade 0.20% lower — all else being equal — when CSL shares open for trading on 5/17/24. Similarly, investors should look for TROX to open 0.65% lower in price and for BG to open 0.66% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CSL, TROX, and BG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Carlisle Companies Inc. (Symbol: CSL):



Tronox Holdings PLC (Symbol: TROX):



Bunge Global SA (Symbol: BG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.81% for Carlisle Companies Inc., 2.60% for Tronox Holdings PLC, and 2.63% for Bunge Global SA.

In Wednesday trading, Carlisle Companies Inc. shares are currently up about 1%, Tronox Holdings PLC shares are up about 0.2%, and Bunge Global SA shares are off about 3.9% on the day.

