Ex-Dividend Reminder: Carlisle Companies, First Majestic Silver and Chemours

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/23, Carlisle Companies Inc. (Symbol: CSL), First Majestic Silver Corp (Symbol: AG), and Chemours Co (Symbol: CC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Carlisle Companies Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.85 on 12/1/23, First Majestic Silver Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0046 on 11/30/23, and Chemours Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 12/15/23. As a percentage of CSL's recent stock price of $262.76, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%, so look for shares of Carlisle Companies Inc. to trade 0.32% lower — all else being equal — when CSL shares open for trading on 11/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for AG to open 0.10% lower in price and for CC to open 1.03% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CSL, AG, and CC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Carlisle Companies Inc. (Symbol: CSL):



First Majestic Silver Corp (Symbol: AG):



Chemours Co (Symbol: CC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.29% for Carlisle Companies Inc., 0.40% for First Majestic Silver Corp, and 4.13% for Chemours Co.

In Friday trading, Carlisle Companies Inc. shares are currently up about 0.6%, First Majestic Silver Corp shares are down about 1.7%, and Chemours Co shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

