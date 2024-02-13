Ex-Dividend Reminder: Carlisle Companies, Bunge Global and Black Stone Minerals

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/15/24, Carlisle Companies Inc. (Symbol: CSL), Bunge Global SA (Symbol: BG), and Black Stone Minerals LP (Symbol: BSM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Carlisle Companies Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.85 on 3/1/24, Bunge Global SA will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6625 on 3/1/24, and Black Stone Minerals LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.475 on 2/23/24. As a percentage of CSL's recent stock price of $350.51, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%, so look for shares of Carlisle Companies Inc. to trade 0.24% lower — all else being equal — when CSL shares open for trading on 2/15/24. Similarly, investors should look for BG to open 0.73% lower in price and for BSM to open 3.01% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CSL, BG, and BSM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Carlisle Companies Inc. (Symbol: CSL):



Bunge Global SA (Symbol: BG):



Black Stone Minerals LP (Symbol: BSM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.97% for Carlisle Companies Inc., 2.92% for Bunge Global SA, and 12.03% for Black Stone Minerals LP.

In Tuesday trading, Carlisle Companies Inc. shares are currently up about 1.3%, Bunge Global SA shares are up about 2.4%, and Black Stone Minerals LP shares are off about 1.2% on the day.

