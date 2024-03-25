Ex-Dividend Reminder: CareTrust REIT, Rexford Industrial Realty and Broadstone Net Lease

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/27/24, CareTrust REIT Inc (Symbol: CTRE), Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (Symbol: REXR), and Broadstone Net Lease Inc (Symbol: BNL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CareTrust REIT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 4/15/24, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4175 on 4/15/24, and Broadstone Net Lease Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.285 on 4/15/24. As a percentage of CTRE's recent stock price of $23.98, this dividend works out to approximately 1.21%, so look for shares of CareTrust REIT Inc to trade 1.21% lower — all else being equal — when CTRE shares open for trading on 3/27/24. Similarly, investors should look for REXR to open 0.82% lower in price and for BNL to open 1.90% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CTRE, REXR, and BNL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CareTrust REIT Inc (Symbol: CTRE):



Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (Symbol: REXR):



Broadstone Net Lease Inc (Symbol: BNL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.84% for CareTrust REIT Inc, 3.28% for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, and 7.59% for Broadstone Net Lease Inc.

In Monday trading, CareTrust REIT Inc shares are currently off about 0.9%, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc shares are down about 0.6%, and Broadstone Net Lease Inc shares are down about 0.9% on the day.

