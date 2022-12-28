Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cardinal Health, Fulton Financial and Ventas

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/30/22, Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH), Fulton Financial Corp. (Symbol: FULT), and Ventas Inc (Symbol: VTR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cardinal Health, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4957 on 1/15/23, Fulton Financial Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 1/13/23, and Ventas Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 1/19/23. As a percentage of CAH's recent stock price of $79.37, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when CAH shares open for trading on 12/30/22. Similarly, investors should look for FULT to open 0.88% lower in price and for VTR to open 0.97% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CAH, FULT, and VTR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH):



Fulton Financial Corp. (Symbol: FULT):



Ventas Inc (Symbol: VTR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.50% for Cardinal Health, Inc., 3.50% for Fulton Financial Corp., and 3.90% for Ventas Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Cardinal Health, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.3%, Fulton Financial Corp. shares are up about 0.2%, and Ventas Inc shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

