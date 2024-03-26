News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cardinal Health, Encompass Health and Raymond James Financial

March 26, 2024 — 12:27 pm EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/28/24, Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH), Encompass Health Corp (Symbol: EHC), and Raymond James Financial Inc (Symbol: RJF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cardinal Health, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.5006 on 4/15/24, Encompass Health Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 4/15/24, and Raymond James Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 4/15/24. As a percentage of CAH's recent stock price of $111.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%, so look for shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. to trade 0.45% lower — all else being equal — when CAH shares open for trading on 3/28/24. Similarly, investors should look for EHC to open 0.20% lower in price and for RJF to open 0.36% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CAH, EHC, and RJF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH):

CAH+Dividend+History+Chart

Encompass Health Corp (Symbol: EHC):

EHC+Dividend+History+Chart

Raymond James Financial Inc (Symbol: RJF):

RJF+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.80% for Cardinal Health, Inc., 0.79% for Encompass Health Corp, and 1.42% for Raymond James Financial Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Cardinal Health, Inc. shares are currently trading flat, Encompass Health Corp shares are off about 0.5%, and Raymond James Financial Inc shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

