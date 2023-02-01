Ex-Dividend Reminder: Capital One Financial, Synchrony Financial and OceanFirst Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/3/23, Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF), Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF), and OceanFirst Financial Corp (Symbol: OCFC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Capital One Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 2/17/23, Synchrony Financial will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 2/17/23, and OceanFirst Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 2/17/23. As a percentage of COF's recent stock price of $112.67, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of Capital One Financial Corp to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when COF shares open for trading on 2/3/23. Similarly, investors should look for SYF to open 0.71% lower in price and for OCFC to open 0.85% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for COF, SYF, and OCFC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF):



Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF):



OceanFirst Financial Corp (Symbol: OCFC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.13% for Capital One Financial Corp, 2.84% for Synchrony Financial, and 3.38% for OceanFirst Financial Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Capital One Financial Corp shares are currently down about 5.3%, Synchrony Financial shares are off about 11.8%, and OceanFirst Financial Corp shares are off about 1.2% on the day.

