News & Insights

Markets
COF

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Capital One Financial, Hilltop Holdings and Heartland Financial USA

February 07, 2024 — 09:59 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/9/24, Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF), Hilltop Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: HTH), and Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (Symbol: HTLF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Capital One Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 2/23/24, Hilltop Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 2/28/24, and Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 2/27/24. As a percentage of COF's recent stock price of $134.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%, so look for shares of Capital One Financial Corp to trade 0.45% lower — all else being equal — when COF shares open for trading on 2/9/24. Similarly, investors should look for HTH to open 0.55% lower in price and for HTLF to open 0.90% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for COF, HTH, and HTLF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF):

COF+Dividend+History+Chart

Hilltop Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: HTH):

HTH+Dividend+History+Chart

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (Symbol: HTLF):

HTLF+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.79% for Capital One Financial Corp, 2.22% for Hilltop Holdings, Inc., and 3.60% for Heartland Financial USA, Inc..

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Wednesday trading, Capital One Financial Corp shares are currently off about 0.7%, Hilltop Holdings, Inc. shares are up about 0.8%, and Heartland Financial USA, Inc. shares are off about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of CTWS
 Funds Holding VERB
 ETFs Holding DKS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COF
HTH
HTLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.