Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cap Gemini, Schneider Electric and Centerra Gold

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/30/24, Cap Gemini S A (Symbol: CAPMF), Schneider Electric (Symbol: SBGSF), and Centerra Gold Inc (Symbol: CGAU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cap Gemini S A will pay its annual dividend of $3.40 on 5/31/24, Schneider Electric will pay its annual dividend of $3.50 on 5/30/24, and Centerra Gold Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 6/12/24. As a percentage of CAPMF's recent stock price of $226.27, this dividend works out to approximately 1.50%, so look for shares of Cap Gemini S A to trade 1.50% lower — all else being equal — when CAPMF shares open for trading on 5/30/24. Similarly, investors should look for SBGSF to open 1.35% lower in price and for CGAU to open 1.00% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CAPMF, SBGSF, and CGAU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cap Gemini S A (Symbol: CAPMF):



Schneider Electric (Symbol: SBGSF):



Centerra Gold Inc (Symbol: CGAU):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.50% for Cap Gemini S A, 1.35% for Schneider Electric, and 3.99% for Centerra Gold Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Cap Gemini S A shares are currently down about 2.1%, Schneider Electric shares are up about 0.9%, and Centerra Gold Inc shares are up about 2% on the day.

