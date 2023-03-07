Ex-Dividend Reminder: Canadian National Railway, Schneider National and Insperity

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/9/23, Canadian National Railway Co (Symbol: CNI), Schneider National Inc (Symbol: SNDR), and Insperity Inc (Symbol: NSP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Canadian National Railway Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.79 on 3/31/23, Schneider National Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 4/10/23, and Insperity Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 3/24/23. As a percentage of CNI's recent stock price of $117.14, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of Canadian National Railway Co to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when CNI shares open for trading on 3/9/23. Similarly, investors should look for SNDR to open 0.32% lower in price and for NSP to open 0.42% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CNI, SNDR, and NSP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Canadian National Railway Co (Symbol: CNI):



Schneider National Inc (Symbol: SNDR):



Insperity Inc (Symbol: NSP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.70% for Canadian National Railway Co, 1.27% for Schneider National Inc, and 1.68% for Insperity Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Canadian National Railway Co shares are currently down about 0.8%, Schneider National Inc shares are down about 0.3%, and Insperity Inc shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

