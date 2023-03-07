Markets
CNI

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Canadian National Railway, Schneider National and Insperity

March 07, 2023 — 10:45 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/9/23, Canadian National Railway Co (Symbol: CNI), Schneider National Inc (Symbol: SNDR), and Insperity Inc (Symbol: NSP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Canadian National Railway Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.79 on 3/31/23, Schneider National Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 4/10/23, and Insperity Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 3/24/23. As a percentage of CNI's recent stock price of $117.14, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of Canadian National Railway Co to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when CNI shares open for trading on 3/9/23. Similarly, investors should look for SNDR to open 0.32% lower in price and for NSP to open 0.42% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CNI, SNDR, and NSP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Canadian National Railway Co (Symbol: CNI):

CNI+Dividend+History+Chart

Schneider National Inc (Symbol: SNDR):

SNDR+Dividend+History+Chart

Insperity Inc (Symbol: NSP):

NSP+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.70% for Canadian National Railway Co, 1.27% for Schneider National Inc, and 1.68% for Insperity Inc.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Tuesday trading, Canadian National Railway Co shares are currently down about 0.8%, Schneider National Inc shares are down about 0.3%, and Insperity Inc shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 LBTYA Price Target
 IPE shares outstanding history
 Institutional Holders of IESC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CNI
SNDR
NSP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.