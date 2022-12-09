Ex-Dividend Reminder: Camping World Holdings, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and PulteGroup

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/13/22, Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH), Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: WH), and PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Camping World Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.625 on 12/29/22, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 12/28/22, and PulteGroup Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 1/3/23. As a percentage of CWH's recent stock price of $23.51, this dividend works out to approximately 2.66%, so look for shares of Camping World Holdings Inc to trade 2.66% lower — all else being equal — when CWH shares open for trading on 12/13/22. Similarly, investors should look for WH to open 0.44% lower in price and for PHM to open 0.37% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CWH, WH, and PHM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH):



Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: WH):



PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 10.63% for Camping World Holdings Inc, 1.78% for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc, and 1.46% for PulteGroup Inc.

In Friday trading, Camping World Holdings Inc shares are currently down about 1.3%, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc shares are off about 0.5%, and PulteGroup Inc shares are off about 1.4% on the day.

