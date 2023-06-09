Ex-Dividend Reminder: Camping World Holdings, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and New Jersey Resources

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/13/23, Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH), Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: WH), and New Jersey Resources Corp (Symbol: NJR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Camping World Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.625 on 6/29/23, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 6/28/23, and New Jersey Resources Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 7/3/23. As a percentage of CWH's recent stock price of $29.11, this dividend works out to approximately 2.15%, so look for shares of Camping World Holdings Inc to trade 2.15% lower — all else being equal — when CWH shares open for trading on 6/13/23. Similarly, investors should look for WH to open 0.49% lower in price and for NJR to open 0.78% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CWH, WH, and NJR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH):



Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: WH):



New Jersey Resources Corp (Symbol: NJR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.59% for Camping World Holdings Inc, 1.95% for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc, and 3.12% for New Jersey Resources Corp.

In Friday trading, Camping World Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 1.2%, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc shares are down about 0.8%, and New Jersey Resources Corp shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.