Ex-Dividend Reminder: Campbell Soup, Wabash National and Erie Indemnity

October 02, 2023 — 10:40 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/4/23, Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB), Wabash National Corp (Symbol: WNC), and Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Campbell Soup Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 10/30/23, Wabash National Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 10/26/23, and Erie Indemnity Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.19 on 10/20/23. As a percentage of CPB's recent stock price of $40.95, this dividend works out to approximately 0.90%, so look for shares of Campbell Soup Co to trade 0.90% lower — all else being equal — when CPB shares open for trading on 10/4/23. Similarly, investors should look for WNC to open 0.38% lower in price and for ERIE to open 0.40% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CPB, WNC, and ERIE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB):

CPB+Dividend+History+Chart

Wabash National Corp (Symbol: WNC):

WNC+Dividend+History+Chart

Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE):

ERIE+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.61% for Campbell Soup Co, 1.51% for Wabash National Corp, and 1.62% for Erie Indemnity Co..

In Monday trading, Campbell Soup Co shares are currently down about 0.3%, Wabash National Corp shares are up about 0.4%, and Erie Indemnity Co. shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

