Ex-Dividend Reminder: Campbell Soup, Keurig Dr Pepper and Toll Brothers

January 03, 2023 — 10:38 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/4/23, Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB), Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP), and Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Campbell Soup Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 1/30/23, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 1/20/23, and Toll Brothers Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 1/20/23. As a percentage of CPB's recent stock price of $56.38, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of Campbell Soup Co to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when CPB shares open for trading on 1/4/23. Similarly, investors should look for KDP to open 0.56% lower in price and for TOL to open 0.40% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CPB, KDP, and TOL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB):

CPB+Dividend+History+Chart

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP):

KDP+Dividend+History+Chart

Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL):

TOL+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.63% for Campbell Soup Co, 2.25% for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, and 1.58% for Toll Brothers Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Campbell Soup Co shares are currently off about 0.7%, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc shares are down about 0.2%, and Toll Brothers Inc. shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

