News & Insights

Markets
CWT

Ex-Dividend Reminder: California Water Service Group, SJW Group and WestAmerica Bancorporation

November 01, 2023 — 10:37 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/3/23, California Water Service Group (Symbol: CWT), SJW Group (Symbol: SJW), and WestAmerica Bancorporation (Symbol: WABC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. California Water Service Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 11/17/23, SJW Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 12/1/23, and WestAmerica Bancorporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 11/17/23. As a percentage of CWT's recent stock price of $48.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of California Water Service Group to trade 0.54% lower — all else being equal — when CWT shares open for trading on 11/3/23. Similarly, investors should look for SJW to open 0.61% lower in price and for WABC to open 0.93% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CWT, SJW, and WABC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

California Water Service Group (Symbol: CWT):

CWT+Dividend+History+Chart

SJW Group (Symbol: SJW):

SJW+Dividend+History+Chart

WestAmerica Bancorporation (Symbol: WABC):

WABC+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.14% for California Water Service Group, 2.43% for SJW Group, and 3.73% for WestAmerica Bancorporation.

In Wednesday trading, California Water Service Group shares are currently off about 0.2%, SJW Group shares are up about 0.3%, and WestAmerica Bancorporation shares are trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 AYTU Average Annual Return
 PPRO Insider Buying
 PLTK Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CWT
SJW
WABC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.