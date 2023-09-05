Ex-Dividend Reminder: Caleres, Rush Enterprises and Public Service Enterprise Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/7/23, Caleres Inc (Symbol: CAL), Rush Enterprises Inc. (Symbol: RUSHA), and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Caleres Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 9/29/23, Rush Enterprises Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 9/22/23, and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 9/29/23. As a percentage of CAL's recent stock price of $28.90, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%, so look for shares of Caleres Inc to trade 0.24% lower — all else being equal — when CAL shares open for trading on 9/7/23. Similarly, investors should look for RUSHA to open 0.41% lower in price and for PEG to open 0.95% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CAL, RUSHA, and PEG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Caleres Inc (Symbol: CAL):



Rush Enterprises Inc. (Symbol: RUSHA):



Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.97% for Caleres Inc, 1.65% for Rush Enterprises Inc., and 3.79% for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Caleres Inc shares are currently down about 3.1%, Rush Enterprises Inc. shares are down about 1.9%, and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

