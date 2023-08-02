Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cal-Maine Foods, Horton Inc and Weis Markets

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/4/23, Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM), Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI), and Weis Markets, Inc. (Symbol: WMK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cal-Maine Foods Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.755 on 8/22/23, Horton Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 8/14/23, and Weis Markets, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 8/21/23. As a percentage of CALM's recent stock price of $45.58, this dividend works out to approximately 1.66%, so look for shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc to trade 1.66% lower — all else being equal — when CALM shares open for trading on 8/4/23. Similarly, investors should look for DHI to open 0.20% lower in price and for WMK to open 0.53% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CALM, DHI, and WMK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM):



Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI):



Weis Markets, Inc. (Symbol: WMK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.63% for Cal-Maine Foods Inc, 0.79% for Horton Inc, and 2.11% for Weis Markets, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Cal-Maine Foods Inc shares are currently down about 0.2%, Horton Inc shares are off about 1%, and Weis Markets, Inc. shares are off about 1.1% on the day.

