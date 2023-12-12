Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cadence Bank, Uniti Group and National Storage Affiliates Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/23, Cadence Bank (Symbol: CADE), Uniti Group Inc (Symbol: UNIT), and National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cadence Bank will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.235 on 1/2/24, Uniti Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 1/4/24, and National Storage Affiliates Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.56 on 12/29/23. As a percentage of CADE's recent stock price of $27.86, this dividend works out to approximately 0.84%, so look for shares of Cadence Bank to trade 0.84% lower — all else being equal — when CADE shares open for trading on 12/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for UNIT to open 2.73% lower in price and for NSA to open 1.51% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CADE, UNIT, and NSA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cadence Bank (Symbol: CADE):



Uniti Group Inc (Symbol: UNIT):



National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.37% for Cadence Bank, 10.91% for Uniti Group Inc, and 6.05% for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

In Tuesday trading, Cadence Bank shares are currently up about 0.1%, Uniti Group Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

