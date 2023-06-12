Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cadence Bank, Motorola Solutions and Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/14/23, Cadence Bank (Symbol: CADE), Motorola Solutions Inc (Symbol: MSI), and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cadence Bank will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.235 on 7/3/23, Motorola Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.88 on 7/14/23, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 7/14/23. As a percentage of CADE's recent stock price of $20.61, this dividend works out to approximately 1.14%, so look for shares of Cadence Bank to trade 1.14% lower — all else being equal — when CADE shares open for trading on 6/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for MSI to open 0.32% lower in price and for HPE to open 0.75% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CADE, MSI, and HPE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cadence Bank (Symbol: CADE):



Motorola Solutions Inc (Symbol: MSI):



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.56% for Cadence Bank, 1.27% for Motorola Solutions Inc, and 3.02% for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

In Monday trading, Cadence Bank shares are currently off about 0.1%, Motorola Solutions Inc shares are trading flat, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

