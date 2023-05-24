News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cable One, NextEra Energy and Radian Group

May 24, 2023

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/26/23, Cable One Inc (Symbol: CABO), NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE), and Radian Group, Inc. (Symbol: RDN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cable One Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.85 on 6/16/23, NextEra Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4675 on 6/15/23, and Radian Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 6/14/23. As a percentage of CABO's recent stock price of $645.18, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%, so look for shares of Cable One Inc to trade 0.44% lower — all else being equal — when CABO shares open for trading on 5/26/23. Similarly, investors should look for NEE to open 0.63% lower in price and for RDN to open 0.88% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CABO, NEE, and RDN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cable One Inc (Symbol: CABO):

CABO+Dividend+History+Chart

NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE):

NEE+Dividend+History+Chart

Radian Group, Inc. (Symbol: RDN):

RDN+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.77% for Cable One Inc, 2.53% for NextEra Energy Inc, and 3.53% for Radian Group, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Cable One Inc shares are currently off about 0.8%, NextEra Energy Inc shares are down about 0.2%, and Radian Group, Inc. shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

