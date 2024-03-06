Ex-Dividend Reminder: BWX Technologies, Eaton and Genpact

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/8/24, BWX Technologies inc (Symbol: BWXT), Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN), and Genpact Ltd (Symbol: G) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. BWX Technologies inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 3/28/24, Eaton Corp plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.94 on 3/29/24, and Genpact Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1525 on 3/26/24. As a percentage of BWXT's recent stock price of $104.84, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of BWX Technologies inc to trade 0.23% lower — all else being equal — when BWXT shares open for trading on 3/8/24. Similarly, investors should look for ETN to open 0.32% lower in price and for G to open 0.44% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BWXT, ETN, and G, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

BWX Technologies inc (Symbol: BWXT):



Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN):



Genpact Ltd (Symbol: G):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.92% for BWX Technologies inc, 1.29% for Eaton Corp plc, and 1.77% for Genpact Ltd.

In Wednesday trading, BWX Technologies inc shares are currently up about 0.4%, Eaton Corp plc shares are down about 1.6%, and Genpact Ltd shares are off about 1% on the day.

