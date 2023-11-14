Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bunge Global, Sherwin-Williams and Phillips 66

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/16/23, Bunge Global SA (Symbol: BG), Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW), and Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bunge Global SA will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6625 on 12/1/23, Sherwin-Williams Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.605 on 12/8/23, and Phillips 66 will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.05 on 12/1/23. As a percentage of BG's recent stock price of $105.23, this dividend works out to approximately 0.63%, so look for shares of Bunge Global SA to trade 0.63% lower — all else being equal — when BG shares open for trading on 11/16/23. Similarly, investors should look for SHW to open 0.23% lower in price and for PSX to open 0.91% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BG, SHW, and PSX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bunge Global SA (Symbol: BG):



Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW):



Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.52% for Bunge Global SA, 0.92% for Sherwin-Williams Co, and 3.64% for Phillips 66.

In Tuesday trading, Bunge Global SA shares are currently up about 1.1%, Sherwin-Williams Co shares are up about 3.2%, and Phillips 66 shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

