Ex-Dividend Reminder: Buckle, Foot Locker and AbbVie

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/12/23, Buckle, Inc. (Symbol: BKE), Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL), and AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Buckle, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 1/27/23, Foot Locker, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 1/27/23, and AbbVie Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.48 on 2/15/23. As a percentage of BKE's recent stock price of $48.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of Buckle, Inc. to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when BKE shares open for trading on 1/12/23. Similarly, investors should look for FL to open 1.02% lower in price and for ABBV to open 0.93% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BKE, FL, and ABBV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Buckle, Inc. (Symbol: BKE):



Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL):



AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.89% for Buckle, Inc., 4.07% for Foot Locker, Inc., and 3.71% for AbbVie Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Buckle, Inc. shares are currently up about 1.9%, Foot Locker, Inc. shares are up about 1.1%, and AbbVie Inc shares are down about 1.3% on the day.

