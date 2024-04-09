Ex-Dividend Reminder: Buckle, Advance Auto Parts and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/11/24, Buckle, Inc. (Symbol: BKE), Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP), and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (Symbol: CBRL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Buckle, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 4/26/24, Advance Auto Parts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 4/26/24, and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.30 on 5/7/24. As a percentage of BKE's recent stock price of $39.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.89%, so look for shares of Buckle, Inc. to trade 0.89% lower — all else being equal — when BKE shares open for trading on 4/11/24. Similarly, investors should look for AAP to open 0.32% lower in price and for CBRL to open 1.96% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BKE, AAP, and CBRL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Buckle, Inc. (Symbol: BKE):



Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP):



Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (Symbol: CBRL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.55% for Buckle, Inc., 1.28% for Advance Auto Parts Inc, and 7.83% for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Buckle, Inc. shares are currently up about 1.8%, Advance Auto Parts Inc shares are up about 1%, and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc shares are up about 3.4% on the day.

