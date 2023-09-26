Ex-Dividend Reminder: BRP, Tecnoglass and RioCan REIT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/28/23, BRP Inc (Symbol: DOOO), Tecnoglass Inc (Symbol: TGLS), and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: RIOCF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. BRP Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 10/13/23, Tecnoglass Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 10/31/23, and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust will pay its monthly dividend of $0.09 on 10/6/23. As a percentage of DOOO's recent stock price of $73.86, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%, so look for shares of BRP Inc to trade 0.24% lower — all else being equal — when DOOO shares open for trading on 9/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for TGLS to open 0.28% lower in price and for RIOCF to open 0.65% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DOOO, TGLS, and RIOCF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

BRP Inc (Symbol: DOOO):



Tecnoglass Inc (Symbol: TGLS):



RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: RIOCF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.97% for BRP Inc, 1.10% for Tecnoglass Inc, and 7.75% for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust.

In Tuesday trading, BRP Inc shares are currently off about 0.7%, Tecnoglass Inc shares are off about 0.4%, and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

