Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brown & Brown, Pacific Premier Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/3/24, Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO), Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (Symbol: PPBI), and OceanFirst Financial Corp (Symbol: OCFC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brown & Brown Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 5/15/24, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 5/13/24, and OceanFirst Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 5/17/24. As a percentage of BRO's recent stock price of $81.54, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%, so look for shares of Brown & Brown Inc to trade 0.16% lower — all else being equal — when BRO shares open for trading on 5/3/24. Similarly, investors should look for PPBI to open 1.53% lower in price and for OCFC to open 1.36% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BRO, PPBI, and OCFC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO):



Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (Symbol: PPBI):



OceanFirst Financial Corp (Symbol: OCFC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.64% for Brown & Brown Inc, 6.14% for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, and 5.42% for OceanFirst Financial Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Brown & Brown Inc shares are currently trading flat, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc shares are down about 2.2%, and OceanFirst Financial Corp shares are off about 1.5% on the day.

