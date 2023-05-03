Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brown & Brown, Pacific Premier Bancorp and AllianceBernstein Holding

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/5/23, Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO), Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (Symbol: PPBI), and AllianceBernstein Holding LP (Symbol: AB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brown & Brown Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.115 on 5/17/23, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 5/15/23, and AllianceBernstein Holding LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.66 on 5/25/23. As a percentage of BRO's recent stock price of $65.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%, so look for shares of Brown & Brown Inc to trade 0.18% lower — all else being equal — when BRO shares open for trading on 5/5/23. Similarly, investors should look for PPBI to open 1.70% lower in price and for AB to open 1.95% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BRO, PPBI, and AB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO):



Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (Symbol: PPBI):



AllianceBernstein Holding LP (Symbol: AB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.71% for Brown & Brown Inc, 6.80% for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, and 7.79% for AllianceBernstein Holding LP.

In Wednesday trading, Brown & Brown Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc shares are off about 0.1%, and AllianceBernstein Holding LP shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

