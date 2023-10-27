Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brown & Brown, Ally Financial and Aon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/31/23, Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO), Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY), and Aon plc (Symbol: AON) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brown & Brown Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 11/15/23, Ally Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 11/15/23, and Aon plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.615 on 11/15/23. As a percentage of BRO's recent stock price of $68.33, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%, so look for shares of Brown & Brown Inc to trade 0.19% lower — all else being equal — when BRO shares open for trading on 10/31/23. Similarly, investors should look for ALLY to open 1.26% lower in price and for AON to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BRO, ALLY, and AON, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO):



Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY):



Aon plc (Symbol: AON):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.76% for Brown & Brown Inc, 5.03% for Ally Financial Inc, and 0.80% for Aon plc.

In Friday trading, Brown & Brown Inc shares are currently off about 0.2%, Ally Financial Inc shares are up about 1.4%, and Aon plc shares are down about 3.4% on the day.

