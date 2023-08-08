Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brookline Bancorp, St. Joe and Lpl Financial Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/10/23, Brookline Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BRKL), St. Joe Co. (Symbol: JOE), and Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: LPLA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brookline Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.135 on 8/25/23, St. Joe Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 9/8/23, and Lpl Financial Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 8/25/23. As a percentage of BRKL's recent stock price of $10.54, this dividend works out to approximately 1.28%, so look for shares of Brookline Bancorp Inc to trade 1.28% lower — all else being equal — when BRKL shares open for trading on 8/10/23. Similarly, investors should look for JOE to open 0.20% lower in price and for LPLA to open 0.13% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BRKL, JOE, and LPLA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Brookline Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BRKL):



St. Joe Co. (Symbol: JOE):



Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: LPLA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.12% for Brookline Bancorp Inc, 0.78% for St. Joe Co., and 0.52% for Lpl Financial Holdings Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Brookline Bancorp Inc shares are currently down about 2.9%, St. Joe Co. shares are down about 0.9%, and Lpl Financial Holdings Inc shares are down about 2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.