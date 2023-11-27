Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brookfield Infrastructure, Triple Flag Precious Metals and Brookfield

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/29/23, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (Symbol: BIPC), Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp (Symbol: TFPM), and Brookfield Corp (Symbol: BN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brookfield Infrastructure Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3825 on 12/29/23, Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0525 on 12/15/23, and Brookfield Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 12/29/23. As a percentage of BIPC's recent stock price of $32.16, this dividend works out to approximately 1.19%, so look for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Corp to trade 1.19% lower — all else being equal — when BIPC shares open for trading on 11/29/23. Similarly, investors should look for TFPM to open 0.40% lower in price and for BN to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BIPC, TFPM, and BN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (Symbol: BIPC):



Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp (Symbol: TFPM):



Brookfield Corp (Symbol: BN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.76% for Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, 1.61% for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp, and 0.82% for Brookfield Corp.

In Monday trading, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp shares are currently up about 1.4%, Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp shares are up about 1.8%, and Brookfield Corp shares are trading flat on the day.

