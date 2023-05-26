Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Mesa Laboratories and Bank of Hawaii

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/30/23, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (Symbol: BIP), Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (Symbol: MLAB), and Bank of Hawaii Corp (Symbol: BOH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3825 on 6/30/23, Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 6/15/23, and Bank of Hawaii Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 6/14/23. As a percentage of BIP's recent stock price of $35.52, this dividend works out to approximately 1.08%, so look for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP to trade 1.08% lower — all else being equal — when BIP shares open for trading on 5/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for MLAB to open 0.11% lower in price and for BOH to open 1.76% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BIP, MLAB, and BOH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (Symbol: BIP):



Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (Symbol: MLAB):



Bank of Hawaii Corp (Symbol: BOH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.31% for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, 0.46% for Mesa Laboratories, Inc., and 7.04% for Bank of Hawaii Corp.

In Friday trading, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP shares are currently trading flat, Mesa Laboratories, Inc. shares are down about 0.8%, and Bank of Hawaii Corp shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

