Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brookfield Infrastructure, Brookfield Business and Triple Flag Precious Metals

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/30/23, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (Symbol: BIPC), Brookfield Business Corp (Symbol: BBUC), and Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp (Symbol: TFPM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brookfield Infrastructure Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3825 on 9/29/23, Brookfield Business Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0625 on 9/29/23, and Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0525 on 9/15/23. As a percentage of BIPC's recent stock price of $39.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.98%, so look for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Corp to trade 0.98% lower — all else being equal — when BIPC shares open for trading on 8/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for BBUC to open 0.34% lower in price and for TFPM to open 0.39% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BIPC, BBUC, and TFPM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (Symbol: BIPC):



Brookfield Business Corp (Symbol: BBUC):



Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp (Symbol: TFPM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.92% for Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, 1.38% for Brookfield Business Corp, and 1.55% for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.

In Monday trading, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp shares are currently up about 0.1%, Brookfield Business Corp shares are up about 1.1%, and Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.