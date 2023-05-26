Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brookfield Business, RioCan REIT and Estee Lauder

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/30/23, Brookfield Business Corp (Symbol: BBUC), RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: RIOCF), and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brookfield Business Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0625 on 6/30/23, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust will pay its monthly dividend of $0.09 on 6/7/23, and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.66 on 6/15/23. As a percentage of BBUC's recent stock price of $21.15, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of Brookfield Business Corp to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when BBUC shares open for trading on 5/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for RIOCF to open 0.61% lower in price and for EL to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BBUC, RIOCF, and EL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Brookfield Business Corp (Symbol: BBUC):



RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: RIOCF):



Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.18% for Brookfield Business Corp, 7.38% for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, and 1.37% for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc..

In Friday trading, Brookfield Business Corp shares are currently off about 0.4%, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares are down about 1.2%, and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.