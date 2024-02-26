Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brookfield Business, Brookfield Infrastructure and Newell Brands

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/24, Brookfield Business Corp (Symbol: BBUC), Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (Symbol: BIPC), and Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brookfield Business Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0625 on 3/28/24, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.405 on 3/28/24, and Newell Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 3/15/24. As a percentage of BBUC's recent stock price of $23.18, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of Brookfield Business Corp to trade 0.27% lower — all else being equal — when BBUC shares open for trading on 2/28/24. Similarly, investors should look for BIPC to open 1.14% lower in price and for NWL to open 0.97% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BBUC, BIPC, and NWL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Brookfield Business Corp (Symbol: BBUC):



Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (Symbol: BIPC):



Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.08% for Brookfield Business Corp, 4.54% for Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, and 3.86% for Newell Brands Inc.

In Monday trading, Brookfield Business Corp shares are currently down about 0.1%, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp shares are down about 0.4%, and Newell Brands Inc shares are off about 3.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 FAAR Videos

 TAK Options Chain

 GPR Insider Buying



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.