Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brookfield Asset Management, RLI and STAG Industrial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/30/23, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (Symbol: BAM), RLI Corp (Symbol: RLI), and STAG Industrial Inc (Symbol: STAG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 6/30/23, RLI Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 6/20/23, and STAG Industrial Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.1225 on 6/15/23. As a percentage of BAM's recent stock price of $30.88, this dividend works out to approximately 1.04%, so look for shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd to trade 1.04% lower — all else being equal — when BAM shares open for trading on 5/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for RLI to open 0.22% lower in price and for STAG to open 0.36% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BAM, RLI, and STAG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (Symbol: BAM):



RLI Corp (Symbol: RLI):



STAG Industrial Inc (Symbol: STAG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.15% for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd, 0.86% for RLI Corp, and 4.36% for STAG Industrial Inc.

In Friday trading, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd shares are currently up about 0.5%, RLI Corp shares are up about 0.1%, and STAG Industrial Inc shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.