Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brookfield Asset Management, Apple Hospitality REIT and Agree Realty

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/29/23, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (Symbol: BAM), Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE), and Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 12/29/23, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.08 on 12/15/23, and Agree Realty Corp. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.247 on 12/14/23. As a percentage of BAM's recent stock price of $33.97, this dividend works out to approximately 0.94%, so look for shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd to trade 0.94% lower — all else being equal — when BAM shares open for trading on 11/29/23. Similarly, investors should look for APLE to open 0.49% lower in price and for ADC to open 0.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BAM, APLE, and ADC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (Symbol: BAM):



Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE):



Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.77% for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd, 5.85% for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, and 5.13% for Agree Realty Corp..

In Monday trading, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd shares are currently trading flat, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Agree Realty Corp. shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

