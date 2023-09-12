Ex-Dividend Reminder: Broadridge Financial Solutions, Rayonier and RenaissanceRe Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/14/23, Broadridge Financial Solutions (Symbol: BR), Rayonier Inc. (Symbol: RYN), and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (Symbol: RNR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Broadridge Financial Solutions will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 10/5/23, Rayonier Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.285 on 9/29/23, and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 9/29/23. As a percentage of BR's recent stock price of $188.37, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when BR shares open for trading on 9/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for RYN to open 0.95% lower in price and for RNR to open 0.19% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BR, RYN, and RNR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (Symbol: BR):



Rayonier Inc. (Symbol: RYN):



RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (Symbol: RNR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.70% for Broadridge Financial Solutions, 3.79% for Rayonier Inc., and 0.76% for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd..

In Tuesday trading, Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are currently off about 0.3%, Rayonier Inc. shares are trading flat, and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.