BMY

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bristol Myers Squibb, UDR and Lincoln National

April 04, 2023 — 10:24 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/6/23, Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY), UDR Inc (Symbol: UDR), and Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bristol Myers Squibb Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 5/1/23, UDR Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 5/1/23, and Lincoln National Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 5/1/23. As a percentage of BMY's recent stock price of $69.47, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Co. to trade 0.82% lower — all else being equal — when BMY shares open for trading on 4/6/23. Similarly, investors should look for UDR to open 1.03% lower in price and for LNC to open 1.99% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BMY, UDR, and LNC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY):

UDR Inc (Symbol: UDR):

Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.28% for Bristol Myers Squibb Co., 4.13% for UDR Inc, and 7.94% for Lincoln National Corp..

In Tuesday trading, Bristol Myers Squibb Co. shares are currently off about 0.3%, UDR Inc shares are off about 0.6%, and Lincoln National Corp. shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
