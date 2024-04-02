Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bristol Myers Squibb, Preferred Bank and Kite Realty Group Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/4/24, Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY), Preferred Bank (Symbol: PFBC), and Kite Realty Group Trust (Symbol: KRG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bristol Myers Squibb Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 5/1/24, Preferred Bank will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 4/19/24, and Kite Realty Group Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 4/12/24. As a percentage of BMY's recent stock price of $52.99, this dividend works out to approximately 1.13%, so look for shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Co. to trade 1.13% lower — all else being equal — when BMY shares open for trading on 4/4/24. Similarly, investors should look for PFBC to open 0.92% lower in price and for KRG to open 1.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BMY, PFBC, and KRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY):



Preferred Bank (Symbol: PFBC):



Kite Realty Group Trust (Symbol: KRG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.53% for Bristol Myers Squibb Co., 3.68% for Preferred Bank, and 4.72% for Kite Realty Group Trust.

In Tuesday trading, Bristol Myers Squibb Co. shares are currently down about 2.3%, Preferred Bank shares are down about 0.9%, and Kite Realty Group Trust shares are off about 2.3% on the day.

