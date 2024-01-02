Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bristol Myers Squibb, Globe Life and Cousins Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/4/24, Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY), Globe Life Inc (Symbol: GL), and Cousins Properties Inc (Symbol: CUZ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bristol Myers Squibb Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 2/1/24, Globe Life Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 2/1/24, and Cousins Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 1/16/24. As a percentage of BMY's recent stock price of $51.31, this dividend works out to approximately 1.17%, so look for shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Co. to trade 1.17% lower — all else being equal — when BMY shares open for trading on 1/4/24. Similarly, investors should look for GL to open 0.18% lower in price and for CUZ to open 1.31% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BMY, GL, and CUZ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY):



Globe Life Inc (Symbol: GL):



Cousins Properties Inc (Symbol: CUZ):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.68% for Bristol Myers Squibb Co., 0.74% for Globe Life Inc, and 5.26% for Cousins Properties Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Bristol Myers Squibb Co. shares are currently up about 0.2%, Globe Life Inc shares are trading flat, and Cousins Properties Inc shares are down about 1.6% on the day.

