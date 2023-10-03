News & Insights

Markets
BMY

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bristol Myers Squibb, American Express and Marsh & McLennan Companies

October 03, 2023 — 10:29 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/5/23, Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY), American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (Symbol: MMC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bristol Myers Squibb Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 11/1/23, American Express Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 11/10/23, and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.71 on 11/15/23. As a percentage of BMY's recent stock price of $57.81, this dividend works out to approximately 0.99%, so look for shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Co. to trade 0.99% lower — all else being equal — when BMY shares open for trading on 10/5/23. Similarly, investors should look for AXP to open 0.40% lower in price and for MMC to open 0.38% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BMY, AXP, and MMC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY):

BMY+Dividend+History+Chart

American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP):

AXP+Dividend+History+Chart

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (Symbol: MMC):

MMC+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.94% for Bristol Myers Squibb Co., 1.62% for American Express Co., and 1.50% for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Bristol Myers Squibb Co. shares are currently down about 0.1%, American Express Co. shares are down about 0.7%, and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Utilities Dividend Stock List
 INSG Average Annual Return
 Funds Holding WMW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BMY
AXP
MMC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.