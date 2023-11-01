News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brinks, United States Steel and Sensient Technologies

November 01, 2023 — 10:37 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/3/23, Brinks Co (Symbol: BCO), United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X), and Sensient Technologies Corp. (Symbol: SXT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brinks Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 12/1/23, United States Steel Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 12/7/23, and Sensient Technologies Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 12/1/23. As a percentage of BCO's recent stock price of $66.53, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%, so look for shares of Brinks Co to trade 0.33% lower — all else being equal — when BCO shares open for trading on 11/3/23. Similarly, investors should look for X to open 0.15% lower in price and for SXT to open 0.73% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BCO, X, and SXT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Brinks Co (Symbol: BCO):

BCO+Dividend+History+Chart

United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X):

X+Dividend+History+Chart

Sensient Technologies Corp. (Symbol: SXT):

SXT+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.32% for Brinks Co, 0.59% for United States Steel Corp., and 2.92% for Sensient Technologies Corp..

In Wednesday trading, Brinks Co shares are currently down about 0.5%, United States Steel Corp. shares are down about 0.4%, and Sensient Technologies Corp. shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

