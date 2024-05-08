News & Insights

Markets
BCO

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brinks, Comfort Systems USA and United Parcel Service

May 08, 2024 — 10:19 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/10/24, Brinks Co (Symbol: BCO), Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX), and United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brinks Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2425 on 6/3/24, Comfort Systems USA Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 5/24/24, and United Parcel Service Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.63 on 5/30/24. As a percentage of BCO's recent stock price of $90.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of Brinks Co to trade 0.27% lower — all else being equal — when BCO shares open for trading on 5/10/24. Similarly, investors should look for FIX to open 0.09% lower in price and for UPS to open 1.11% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BCO, FIX, and UPS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Brinks Co (Symbol: BCO):

BCO+Dividend+History+Chart

Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX):

FIX+Dividend+History+Chart

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS):

UPS+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.07% for Brinks Co, 0.35% for Comfort Systems USA Inc, and 4.43% for United Parcel Service Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Brinks Co shares are currently up about 0.4%, Comfort Systems USA Inc shares are up about 2.4%, and United Parcel Service Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Funds Holding ECCZ
 OLP Insider Buying
 Funds Holding SLHG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BCO
FIX
UPS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.