Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brightsphere Investment Group, Gaming & Leisure Properties and Broadridge Financial Solutions

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/24, Brightsphere Investment Group Inc (Symbol: BSIG), Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc (Symbol: GLPI), and Broadridge Financial Solutions (Symbol: BR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brightsphere Investment Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 3/28/24, Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.76 on 3/29/24, and Broadridge Financial Solutions will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 4/5/24. As a percentage of BSIG's recent stock price of $22.90, this dividend works out to approximately 0.04%, so look for shares of Brightsphere Investment Group Inc to trade 0.04% lower — all else being equal — when BSIG shares open for trading on 3/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for GLPI to open 1.64% lower in price and for BR to open 0.40% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BSIG, GLPI, and BR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Brightsphere Investment Group Inc (Symbol: BSIG):



Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc (Symbol: GLPI):



Broadridge Financial Solutions (Symbol: BR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.17% for Brightsphere Investment Group Inc, 6.56% for Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc, and 1.58% for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

In Tuesday trading, Brightsphere Investment Group Inc shares are currently down about 0.3%, Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

