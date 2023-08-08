Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bread Financial Holdings, Visa and Emerson Electric

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/10/23, Bread Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: BFH), Visa Inc (Symbol: V), and Emerson Electric Co. (Symbol: EMR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bread Financial Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 9/15/23, Visa Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 9/1/23, and Emerson Electric Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 9/11/23. As a percentage of BFH's recent stock price of $40.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.52%, so look for shares of Bread Financial Holdings Inc to trade 0.52% lower — all else being equal — when BFH shares open for trading on 8/10/23. Similarly, investors should look for V to open 0.19% lower in price and for EMR to open 0.54% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Visa Inc (Symbol: V) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 15+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for BFH, V, and EMR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: BFH):



Visa Inc (Symbol: V):



Emerson Electric Co. (Symbol: EMR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.09% for Bread Financial Holdings Inc, 0.75% for Visa Inc, and 2.16% for Emerson Electric Co..

In Tuesday trading, Bread Financial Holdings Inc shares are currently off about 2.4%, Visa Inc shares are off about 0.3%, and Emerson Electric Co. shares are off about 1% on the day.

