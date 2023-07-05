Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brady, Verizon Communications and Mastercard

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/7/23, Brady Corp (Symbol: BRC), Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ), and Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brady Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 7/31/23, Verizon Communications Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6525 on 8/1/23, and Mastercard Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 8/9/23. As a percentage of BRC's recent stock price of $47.73, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of Brady Corp to trade 0.48% lower — all else being equal — when BRC shares open for trading on 7/7/23. Similarly, investors should look for VZ to open 1.75% lower in price and for MA to open 0.15% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BRC, VZ, and MA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Brady Corp (Symbol: BRC):



Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ):



Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.93% for Brady Corp, 6.99% for Verizon Communications Inc, and 0.58% for Mastercard Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Brady Corp shares are currently off about 0.8%, Verizon Communications Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Mastercard Inc shares are off about 1% on the day.

